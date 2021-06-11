THE HM Government of Gibraltar has updated its COVID-19 entry requirements for any travellers entering the country due to increasing cases in the UK.

The new rules will come into play on Sunday 13 and have been implemented due to increasing concern over the Delta variant in the UK, and Gibraltar recording its first case on June 4 during testing at the brand new airport facility.

The main change in the updated rulebook is that all unvaccinated travellers must complete a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure to Gibraltar, regardless of which country they are arriving from.

Proof of a negative result from the PCR test will need to be uploaded to the government website before permission to enter is granted.

Fully vaccinated passengers will also need to provide a valid vaccination certificate before entry, again, regardless of country of departure.

You can find a full breakdown of the current regulations here.

The pre-flight COVID-19 testing rules are put in place to better control and monitor the spread of what is known as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

This variant currently accounts for almost 91% of all cases in the UK, with the country recording over 7,000 new cases in the past two days.

READ ALSO:

ON THE GREEN LIST: Who is flying to Gibraltar and why?