MUSIC is top of the agenda at the first “Orihuela Music Fest” later this month, bringing together promising youngsters of the municipality.

Orihuela’s Councillor for Culture and Youth, Mar Ezcurra, launched the event today, June 11.

There are six concerts planned, all to be held at the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die de Orihuela.

Performances will include “This wound is mine” and “The garage” on Wednesday, June 23.

“Dunaviva” and “Paula U” will play on Friday, June 25, with “La senda” and “Aixa” playing out the following Friday, July 2.

All concerts will be free to the public, with the musical groups being assembled by the Orihuela Cultural Municipal Society with the Department of Culture and Youth.

Ezcurra said: “It is an opportunity for these young people to play in their city and make themselves known.”

She continued, “This is the first edition of the festival that is planned to grow exponentially and become a must in Orihuela.”

Nazario Sampere, from the company Panoramax, has been in charge of programming the concerts and providing a mix of music to please all.

