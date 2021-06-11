THE Valencian Supreme Court(TSJVC) has thrown out a bid by regional nightlife and hospitality businesses to overturn opening hour and capacity restrictions.

The TSJVC, unlike other regional courts in areas of far higher COVID infection rates, has once again backed the Valencian government in their pandemic measures.

A joint legal action from business groups was rejected by the judges.

Their ruling stated that the ‘measures are essential in reducing the transmission of the coronavirus’ and that ‘seeking a return to complete normality does not seem reasonable given that herd immunity or complete normality has not been achieved’.

The judges added that extension bid from the associations would ‘seriously hinder the general interest of the region’.

The three groups that brought the action(Conhustur, Fotur, and the Denia-based Association of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of La Marina) argued against the closure of nightlife venues at 2.00 am and indoor capacity restrictions being maintained at 50%.

They said that ‘great damage was being done to their sector in disproportionate measures given the current health situation’.

The TSJVC responded that many changes had been made recently like ending a seven month-long curfew; extending hospitality closing times to 1.00 am; and permitting nightlife venues to remain open until 2.00 am.

These measures ‘seem consistent with a progressive de-escalation of measures’, the TSJVC said.

The current restrictions remain in force across the Valencian Community until June 30.

