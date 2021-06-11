REGIONS in Spain have been given the freedom to decide their own coronavirus control measures for bars, restaurants and clubs.

From tomorrow (Saturday, June 12) the hospitality sector will no longer have to answer to Madrid but will instead follow plans decided by their regional government.

The Ministry of Health and Spain’s regions unanimously agreed a proposal for devolved power on Wednesday, June 9.

At the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) the Ministry of Health brandished the ‘white flag’ and said that any national limitations on the nightclubs, bars, and restaurants were to be removed.

The last-minute U-turn by Carolina Darias’ department came as a surprise to many after the Ministry previously slammed the hospitality restrictions as ‘non-negotiable’.

In the original draft proposal, published on Monday, the Ministry confirmed controversial national restrictions on bars and restaurants had been lifted after the ‘rebellion’ of several territories including Madrid, the Basque Country, Castilla y León, Galicia, Murcia, Catalonia, La Rioja, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalucía and Melilla.

However, the department continued to insist that nightclubs had to close at 2am and, only in exceptional circumstances, 3am.

But that text has also been removed and as of tomorrow no national measures will be imposed on the hospitality sector by the Ministry of Health.

COVID restrictions including opening hours, capacity limits and social distancing will now be in the hands of the individual regions.

READ MORE