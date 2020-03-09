THE Spanish Women’s international football squad produced a gutsy

display against a 30-game unbeaten USA in Sunday’s match at a sold out

Red Bull Arena.

An 87th minute header from Julie Ertz secured USA’s victory 1-0 and increased their unbeaten run to 30 games, solidifying their place as favourites for victory in this year’s cup.

Spain started out strong and gave the American’s a few scares in the first half.

Alexia Putellas’ stinging shot tested the US keeper Alyssa Naeher and a curling shot by midfielder Marta Cardona went just wide in the 68th minute.

The US however remained the stronger side throughout and tested Spanish keeper Sandra Panos with a series of attacks.

Just before the half time whistle, Panos tipped a stunning strike by Captain Megan Rapinhoe over the crossbar then again in the 60th minute, diving to block a long range effort by Samantha Mewis.

However Spain’s efforts would be cancelled out by a precision free kick from Christen Press was met by the lunging head of Ertz, just out of reach of Panos.

America’s victory puts them into the last stage of the tournament against Japan whilst Spain will be pitted against England who narrowly edged out Japan 1-0 at the weekend.

The 2020 incarnation of the Cup is the fifth edition of the American invitational event and is the first time the Spanish team has travelled to the States to take part.