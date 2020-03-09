A NUMBER of businesses in Magaluf have been sanctioned for advertising offers on alcoholic beverages.

The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs in the Balearic Islands has opened up proceedings against 12 establishments which failed to comply with the tourism of excesses decree.

Passed in January of this year, the law serves to stamp out excessive drinking and anti-social behaviour in Playa de Palma, s’Arenal and Magaluf, as well as in Sant Antoni de Portmany in Ibiza.

The Ministry explains that as a result of inspections carried out by Calvia police last month, 12 businesses were found making cut-price offers on alcohol via their web pages.

This is categorised as a serious breach of the decree and can be subject to a penalty of between €6,000 and €60,000.

Furthermore, offending establishments may be forced to close during high season depending on the seriousness of the violation.

This zero tolerance approach has targeted destinations popular with British holidaymakers and strictly prohibits any promotions of booze, the sale of alcohol in commercial stores after 9.30pm and the act of ‘balconying’.

CRACKDOWN: Magaluf will be targeted by the new rules.

Guests on ‘all inclusive’ holidays will also be stung by the decree as they will only be allowed to have three free alcoholic beverages at lunch, another three at dinner and all ‘happy hour’ offers have now been banned.

When guests arrive at their hotels they will be informed of the new rules and anyone who disobeys them could be asked to pack their bags and leave immediately.

Earlier this year, Maria Jose Aguilo, the President of the Hotel Business Federation in Mallorca President, welcomed the enforcement of the new law in Mallorca.

“It is an objective that is shared by administrations, businesses and society in the Balearic Islands as we must put an end to excesses,” said Aguilo.

The Minister of Employment & Tourism, Iago Negueruela, also agreed that it was a positive strategic move for the tourism sector.

“The decree acts as a preventive measure to avoid problems and is one that must be followed.”