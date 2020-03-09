MADRID has ordered the closure of all its schools and colleges in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Capital’s educational shutdown comes as the number of Covid-19 patients in Spain climbed above 1,000 and the death toll reached 29.

From Wednesday more than 1.4 million students and 95,000 teachers will be off school in Madrid.

The decision was announced by Isabel Diaz Ayuso, leader of the Madrid Government.

Madrid is the worst affected Spanish region along with the Basque Country, which has also taken the step of closing universities.

Health chiefs took their decision today, as 8% was wiped off the Madrid stock exchange, along with other crucial European financial hubs like Frankfurt, Paris and London.

At least 1,204 people are known to be infected with coronavirus in Spain, with the numbers still climbing.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held crunch talks in Madrid today as he outlined his government’s ‘shock therapy plan’ in response to the virus.

