A BRITISH couple have been arrested in Cadiz for trying to bribe an agent of the Policia Nacional at the maritime border.

A 49-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were arrested after they allegedly tried to bribe an agent with €100 to avoid a vehicle search.

The intervention was carried out at a Tarifa border security checkpoint when an agent asked two British citizens of Moroccan origin for documentation required for the border crossing.

The travellers, who intended to leave Spain for Tangier, were apparently nervous as they handed their passports to the police.

An agent found a €100 note inside the passport with the intention of not subjecting them to the regulatory searches.

The agent then requested assistance and a thorough search was carried out on the vehicle and passengers.

A large amount of cash was subsequently found hidden in different areas of the car and perfume boxes, the cash was all in €100 bills and wrapped in plastic.

SEIZED: Cash and electronic devices found during search

During the search, 17 latest generation phones, several laptops and tablets were also found.

The pair were arrested for the alleged crime of bribery.

