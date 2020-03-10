A MAN who is accused of stabbing his sister with a knife has been remanded in custody after nine days on the run.

The Policia Nacional had been actively searching for the 28-year-old suspect since February 29 when he allegedly knifed his sister at their shared home in Manacor.

Investigators say the siblings had a heated dispute sparked by the brother’s anger over his sister’s failure to clean the house.

Becoming enraged, he allegedly beat her and took a knife from the kitchen, grabbing his sister by the neck.

He then threw her on the bed and attempted to stab her in the abdominal area before fleeing from the scene.

Despite shielding her body with her hands, the woman suffered deep cuts to her arm.

The emergency services were immediately called, with paramedics and officers from the Policia Nacional arriving at the property a short time later.

The woman was treated by paramedics before she was transferred by ambulance to Manacor Hospital where she required several stitches.

Police were able to corroborate her story by speaking to her partner who was inside the home at the time of the attack.

After the incident, it is understood that the man visited his mother’s home where he attempted to kick down the door and made several death threats.

A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest, and after more than a week on the run, he surrendered at the Superior Police Headquarters in Palma.

He has reportedly denied assaulting his sister, claiming that she tried to attack him with a stick and had accidently cut herself with a knife.

The detainee, who investigators say has an extensive criminal record, has been charged with attempted murder and intimidation with violence.

He will remain in custody and is due to appear in court later this week.