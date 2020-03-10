A CHINESE restaurant has shut its dining to safeguard the ‘wellbeing and health’ of its customers amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

The Beniasia restaurant, in Benitachell on the Costa Blanca, announced the closure yesterday via Facebook.

The restaurant will continue to offer takeaways and will provide a home-delivery service.

NOTICE:Given the state of the fast epidemic rise of Corona virus and having in mind the wellbeing and health of our… Geplaatst door Beniasia op Maandag 9 maart 2020

A spokesperson for the restaurant told the Olive Press the closure was not due to a decline in customers, and there had been no visits or deliveries from China over the past few weeks.

“Of course coronavirus has affected business, but it’s still good, and not the reason we decided to close the eating room,” the spokesperson said.

We decided to close the eating room because we don’t want our customers to get coronavirus in the restaurant.

“We don’t know where our customers come from or where they have been, we get quite a few elderly customers and it could be very dangerous for them.”

The spokesperson said staff will wear masks and protective gear when delivering food to homes.