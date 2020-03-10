THESE are the images from a small town in northern Spain in the midst of a coronavirus lockdown.

Haro, in La Rioja, has seen some of the strictest restrictions in the country since the epidemic began.

Patients there were told they faced arrest and forced hospital quarantine if they did not follow correct orders.

Pictures shared by Guardia Civil on Sunday showed officers from the Rapid Action Group going door-to-door in hazmat suits to make sure infected residents were staying inside their homes.

According to reports, locals complained they were being treated like the town of Chernobyl after its disastrous nuclear explosion.

The town saw dozens of infections spawn from a gypsy funeral which had been held in Vitoria, the Basque Capital.

Some 60 people are believed to have picked up the coronavirus at the gathering.

Spain has shut down schools in Madrid for 15 days after the number of cases there neared 500.

Meanwhile Italy has placed the whole country on lockdown after seeing 9,000 infected and hundreds killed.