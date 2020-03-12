ATLETICO Madrid have beaten Liverpool again, 2-3 in extra-time and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The European Champions have been knocked out of the Champions League after falling at home to a stubborn Atletico side.

The Reds had to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and started the game on the front foot.

Slovenian goalkeeper, Jan Oblak made save after save for the Rojiblancos, but couldn’t keep out Georginio Wijnaldum’s bullet header just before the stroke of half time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side kept assaulting the Atletico defence, with Andy Robertson being the closest to scoring when he hit the bar, but the game ultimately ended 1-0 and went to extra-time.

Within three minutes Roberto Firmino put his side ahead 2-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate and the Reds seemed well in control.

But a fatal mistake from their second choice goalkeeper, Adrian, allowed Marcos Llorente to score and put the Spanish side ahead on aggregate only three minutes later.

Llorente again took it upon himself nine minutes later to put the game to bed by scoring a cracking effort.

The English side now needed two goals in 15 minutes, but looked completely deflated.

Alvaro Morata put the final nail on the European Champion’s coffin, when in the final minute of extra-time he scored in front of the away fans, sending both them and Diego Simeone into delirium.

Liverpool were much the better side, but Atletico dug deep, played to their strengths and eventually came out on top against the current world champions.