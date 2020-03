THREE Murcia men have been arrested for trying to launder €11,000 of fake cash in Torrevieja shops.

FAKE: 20 and 50 euro notes

Guardia Civil caught them trailing the town’s shops in a bid to exchange the forged notes.

Their car was stopped on the Paseo de la Libertad, and 11 bundles of cash were found in denominations of €50 and €20.

The three men, Spaniards aged 28, 36 and 37 have been released on charges.