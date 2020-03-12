HUNDREDS of people are set to lose their jobs in the tourism sector due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Melia Hotels is set to layoff 200 workers, according to the UGT workers union.

The secretary of the union in the Balearic Islands, Antonio Copete, said ‘we are sure that number will rise.’

Copete made the comments ahead of a meeting between the union and businesses in the Consolat de Mar in Valencia.

Meanwhile, Air Europa has also announced that it will begin layoffs.

It announced on Tuesday that it will begin Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) as a result of COVID-19’s impact on its operations.

The carrier has yet to reveal how many workers it will affect after moving to its third crisis-response phase out of four.

There are now more than 3,000 cases in Spain and more than 80 confirmed deaths.