LA Liga has suspended all games for the next two weeks and Real Madrid have gone into quarantine due to fears of coronavirus.

The Madrilenos came to this decision as a player from their basketball team tested positive for the virus.

There haven’t been any confirmed patients among their football team as of yet, but the club decided to close the Valdebebas training facility as the two sports departments share the same training complex.

Players and staff were sent home and the facility was closed down immediately.

This puts next week’s Champions League match against Manchester City at risk, as the quarantine is due to last two weeks.

A decision has still not been made about this however.

In the meantime, the Spanish football federation, La Liga and the players’ union agreed to suspend all matches in the top two divisions for the next two fixtures.

On Tuesday they had come to the decision to play the next two games behind closed doors, but that decision has now been altered.