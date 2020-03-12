A DEAD body has been found in the boot of a car in the Campo de Gibraltar.

The corpse was discovered in a parked vehicle in the Port of Algeciras.

Policia Nacional have taken over the investigation while the judicial protocol for such cases has been activated.

Investigators are awaiting the result of an autopsy in a bid to determine the cause of death.

The body was reportedly discovered yesterday.

According to Andalucia Informacion, the car was in a multi-storey car park in the same building as the Algeciras Heliport.