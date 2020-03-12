ORIHUELA City has cancelled weekly markets, closed schools and all municipal services for public safety reasons.

Council officials met this morning, and decided to suspend all acts and activities that gather a group of more than 40 people until March 23, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

ORIHUELA MAYOR: Emilio Bascunana

City mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, called for caution and to avoid unnecessary alarm, after announcing that council offices will close and officials work from home.

As for municipal facilities, the closure of libraries, senior centres and civic centres, the Water Palace and sports schools has been decreed and a committee for monitoring the health crisis has been created, attached to the Department of Emergencies.

In response to a question from Activa Orihuela about the continuity of school activity in the municipality, Bascuñana has clarified that the decision on this matter is the responsibility of the Department of Education.