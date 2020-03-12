THE coronavirus pandemic has reached the heart of the Spanish government.

Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias is in quarantine after his wife, Minister of Equality Irene Montero, tested positive for COVID-19.

Now all members of government will today (March 12) be tested for the virus.

STRESSFUL: Deputy PM Iglesias in quarantine after his wife Equality Minister Irene Montero (right) tested positive for COVID-19.

A government spokesman said that ‘preventative protocols’ have been in force for several days in parliament buildings, but they will now be stepped up.

Today’s cabinet meeting will include only ministers considered essential for responding to the crisis. The usual press conference following the meeting will be held remotely with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez answering questions online.

Sanchez will also hold Saturday’s meeting with Spain’s regional presidents over the internet.