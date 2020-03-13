THE first person has died from coronavirus in Andalucia.

A 70-year-old man admitted to hospital in Malaga was confirmed dead this afternoon.

The man had been admitted into Xanit International Hospital in Benalmadena for another long term illness.

He was being cared for in the intensive care unit where there are believed to be others with coronavirus as reported by Europa Press.

The Covid-19 virus further aggravated his health and resulted in him passing away.

The figures of those affected by coronavirus in Andalusia have now reached around 219.

According to the Ministry of Health and Families, 61 of those cases have been reported within the last few hours.

Of those infected with the virus, 12 are believed to be in intensive care units.

