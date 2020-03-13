THREE hotels in Malaga have been made available for use by the health authorities to help meet emergency needs during the coronavirus crisis.

After recent losses of 60% due to scores of cancellations, the hotels are now reaching agreements to close the establishments and make them available to health authorities.

The Soho Boutique chain will offer around 150 rooms for use by people who have to be isolated because of coronavirus or for extra health professionals who may have to be hired.

Founder of the chain, Gonzalo Armenteros, is reported to have adopted this measure to help in any way possible in light of the unprecedented situation in the country.

Armenteros said: “Everything we can do we are going to do in the face of this crisis.”