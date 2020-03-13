IN a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a series of temporary preventative measures have been implemented across Mallorca on the recommendation of the Government of the Balearic Islands.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, President Francina Armengol urged citizens to remain at home for the next 15 days and to take the necessary measures to contain the virus.

“These are very drastic measures, but we believe that if we stop movement over this period, we will be in a much better situation.

“To prevent the disease from spreading further, we need everyone’s help,” explained Armengol.

The Olive Press has put together a list of what exactly has been shut, cancelled and postponed on the island over the next 15 days in order to keep you informed during this health crisis.

Establishments that are shut:

All educational centres will be closed from Monday, from nursery to university level

All municipal activities organised by the council will be suspended This includes sporting, cultural and training activities in closed or open spaces

Public events with more than 1,000 people are strictly banned, with the exception of Santa Maria where any event over 100 people is prohibited

All weekly markets are suspended

SHUT DOWN: All weekly markets will now be closed.

All museums, galleries and exhibition halls are now closed. In addition to all privately owned establishments, this includes the Museum of Artisan Culture, the Lluis Alemany Library, the Museum of Mallorca, the Sa Nostra exhibition hall, the Soller Museum, the Krekovic Museum, the Chapel of Mercy, the General Archive Exhibition Hall, the Sound and Image Exhibition Hall, all premises owned by the Mallorca Literary Foundation, among others

All theatres are closed with the exception of two shows at Palma Auditorium this weekend

CLOSED: All theatres are closed with the exception of two shows at Palma Auditorium this weekend

Cinemas will reduce their capacity by 65% and all visitors will be sat at a safe distance from one another, with the exception of Mostra Cinema which is closed

All fairgrounds are now closed

All bars, bingo and betting halls have been ordered to close

Restaurants and shops with an occupancy of more than 300 people have been ordered to close

All dance schools, youth centres, private sports centres, libraries and study centres are now closed

Calvia Skatepark is closed

All nightclubs will remain closed to the public

Visits to Palma’s La Seu Cathedral are strictly prohibited

PROHIBITED: All visits to La Seu Cathedral are strictly prohibited.

Cancelled and postponed events:

Fira de Ram has been cancelled

Fira del Fang Marratxí has been cancelled

Palma Auditorium has rescheduled all shows, however the Maria Pages and Sweeny Todd show will go ahead this weekend

Made in Mallorca Festival is cancelled indefinitely

CANCELLED: The Made in Mallorca Festival has been cancelled indefinitely.

Concert by Tomeu Penya at the Teatre d’Aroro has also been cancelled, with a new date to be announced in due course

Port Adriano postpones its Spring Festival

The first edition of the Glop! Market has been cancelled

All activities and workshops at the Nostra Cultural Centre have been cancelled

The Art Palma Brunch is postponed until further notice

POSTPONED: The Art Palma Brunch will no longer go ahead.

Opening Ceremony of the Museu d’Art Sacre has changed its format and will now be open to the public with a limited capacity between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday 19

The first Feminist Conference has been postponed

Palma International Boat Show is postponed until June 4

POSTPONED: The Palma International Boat Show has been suspended until June.

This list will be updated as and when we receive new information