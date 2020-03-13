THERE is an unprecedented month of closures ahead around Andalucia due to the coronavirus.

The spread of the virus has scythed a massive flotilla of events, festivals and meetings.

Partly on orders from central government and the Junta de Andalucia, most town halls have scrapped all public meetings and most public offices.

Many banks and other organisations are also taking preventative measures to halt the spread of the virus.

It means a major rethink of plans for any travellers or expats due to go out this weekend or next week.

The Olive Press is trying to keep abreast of all closures and issues and we will try to keep you updated over the next few weeks.

For now, these are the changes and closures happening in regions across Andalucia, other towns are likely to be affected so please check local and government websites.



BENAHAVIS

All planned celebrations, events, sports and culture workshops, extracurricular activities, as well as the Sunday market and any other municipal activity has been suspended.



CORDOBA

The Mezquita De Cordoba is closed.

Rehearsals for Semana Santa are on hold.

Cancellation of events extend to all those below:

All sporting activities: Training, matches, races etc

The sports pavilion

The athletics track

Flea-markets

All excursions (ie: Sunday coach service to the beach)

All protests

All visits to public administrations are restricted, people are asked to make enquiries by telephone.

All doctors appointments are to be restricted if not urgent.



ESTEPONA

All municipal sports and cultural activities are suspended until March 30.

Estepona City Council suspends all ‘Estepona vive sus calles’ events planned this coming weekend. This includes all concerts such as the Michael Jackson and Queen tribute along with the jamon cutting competition.

The IV National Mountain Motoring racing championship has been cancelled on March 19, 20 and 21, possibly the event will be moved to November.

The Active Participation centre on Calle Latvia has closed along with all activities for the elderly.

Tiffany and Bolillos workshops held at Padre Manuel Cultural Centre are cancelled, while the users of the assembly hall of Padre Manuel Cultural Centre will be asked to maintain regulatory distance.



FUENGIROLA

Municipal facilities will be closed, including day centres for the elderly, libraries, sports facilities, along with street markets for the next fifteen days.

There has been a reduction of hours at municipal offices, which will function from 9am to 12pm.



GRANADA

The Alhambra closes from March 13.

Municipal sports activities and day centres for the elderly are suspended.



MALAGA

Malaga Film Festival due to run from March 13 to 22 has been postponed.

The Caminito del Rey will be closed until March 30.

The Picasso Museum is closed.

The Roman theatre is closed.

March events at the Trade Fair and Congress Centre of Malaga are postponed.

The Cervantes Theatre postpones all events until April 12.

Events at the Philharmonic Orchestra are cancelled.

Municipal libraries are limiting capacity.

Municipal sports activities are cancelled.

Municipal museums will be closed from March 14.

The concert of the Municipal Music Band, originally planned for March 22 at the Cathedral is cancelled.

The Association of Brotherhoods scheduled for March 31 has cancelled.

In regions

Alcaucin cancels all municipal events and cultural and sports activities including closure of the public gym, municipal library and the Guadalinfo centre and the Sunday market.

Arenas and Torre del Mar will close all municipal centres and suspends all public activities until further notice.

Canillas de Aceituno closes retirement home and municipal gym and suspends all activities.

Canovas del Castillo and La Termica libraries are closed.

Competa closes all municipal centres and suspends all public activities until further notice.

Macharaviaya closes all municipal centres and suspends all public activities until further notice

Marbella closes all nine municipal participation activation centres.

Nerja Cuevas de Tresuros to close March 13.

Sedella cancels all municipal activities.

Velez-Malaga have been postponed Easter weekend activities. Velez has also prohibited the use of playgrounds and outdoor gyms, closed municipal centres, retirement homes and the Teatro del Carmen.

MIJAS

All cultural, sports and street markets in Mijas from March 13 to 27 have been suspended due to the coronavirus crisis and as a preventive measure for the population.

All libraries, study rooms and municipal sports facilities closed.

All town markets and elderly day centres closed.

The Delegation of Culture the following has been cancelled:

13/3/2020 Painting exhibition at the House of Culture of Las Lagunas.

13/3/2020 8 Andalusian surnames play at the Las Lagunas Theater.

14/3/2020 Tribute to the Lion King play at the Las Lagunas Theater.

17/3/2020 Ballet workshop with Fernanda Mendoza at Popular University.

20/3/2020 Daltmurada, a store in Paris at the Las Lagunas Theater.

20/3/2020 Yoga workshop at the House Museum.

20/3/2020 Mirjana Students Exhibition at La Cala Cultural Center.

21/3/2020 Jazz Charity concert at the Las Lagunas Theater.

22/3/2020 Peneque play at the Las Lagunas Theater.

27/3/2020 Bruce Springsteen Tribute concert at the Las Lagunas Theater.

27/3/2020 Karime Amaya Conference at the House of Culture of Las Lagunas.



RONDA

All municipal cultural, sports and educational activities, will be closed to the public.

The Sunday market will be cancelled from March 12 to April 1.

Cultural activities at the Vicente Espinel theatre are suspended from March 11 to April 1.

Many public parks, monuments and museums will also be closed to the public from March 13 to April 1.



SEVILLA

Real Alcazar is closed.

The Teatro de Maestranzo is closing for 15 days from March 13.

The Municipal Symphonic Band of Seville cancels all performances.

All municipal cultural facilities in the city are suspended, this extends to all exhibition halls, libraries, museums.

All sporting facilities will be closed from March 14.

All street markets are suspended, this will initially affect Mercatemático, Alcosa, Postmen and El Jueves.

Civic centres will be closed.

Day centres and workshops for the elderly will be closed.

