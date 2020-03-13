THE VALENCIAN government has decreed the closure of all restaurants, bars and sports and cultural events from midnight Friday (tonight) in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban, in effect across the Valencian Community which includes the Costa Blanca, applies to both private and public venues and activities.

President of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, announced the measures following an interdepartmental meeting this afternoon.

He said the measures were ‘necessary to combat this situation’, though he urged citizens not to panic.

The suspension includes events in all open spaces, sports clubs, nightclubs, pubs, casinos, bingo halls, bars, cultural centres, museums, libraries, galleries and cinemas.

