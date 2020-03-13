SHOPPERS have been branded ‘selfish’ for panic buying and leaving shelves empty along the Costa del Sol.

Fruit and vegetables, rice, pasta and meats have all been targeted by those looking to stockpile over ongoing coronavirus fears.

In the Mercadona in La Cala de Mijas, bottled water and toilet rolls had all disappeared by early afternoon yesterday.

One British expat, whose partner provided this paper with pictures, told the Olive Press people are behaving selfishly.

“I’m heavily pregnant and we really needed bottled water and fruit and veg and there was nothing, it’s completely selfish.

“And what is it with the toilet roll? Completely unnecessary, there needs to be limits introduced on how much one person can buy.”

Other pictures show the Mercadona in San Pedro also with bare shelves.

In a similar story, all fruit and veg appear to have sold out, along with grains and water.

Meanwhile, footage shared online this morning appears to show dozens of people waiting outside a Mercadona in Marbella ahead of opening hours.

Ni en las rebajas se veía esto #marbella #coronavirus #msq Geplaatst door Marbella se queja op Vrijdag 13 maart 2020

When the gates finally roll up, people are seen flooding in to get their groceries and supplies.

It comes as the number of cases in Spain surpassed 3,000 yesterday with more than 80 dead.

That figure is expected to rise this weekend as experts hope we will soon see the peak of the virus.

All schools across Spain have been closed.

