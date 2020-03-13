GAZZA has been spotted sunning himself on the Costa del Sol, amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The ex-England midfielder, 52, dropped into popular bar Cocos in Benalmadena, where he took time out to pose for a picture with a fan.

The former Newcastle and Tottenham ace looked relaxed in sunglasses, a casual shirt and boat shoes.

“I’ve had a good wander around the town most days, trying to lift the spirits of traders who are suffering a little at present with this coronavirus thing,” he told the Euro Weekly News.

“It doesn’t bother me, I don’t think after what I’ve been through I can get it.

“I’m more concerned about mosquito bites, damn things think I’m an all day buffet.”

CHILLING: Gazza with a fan at Coco’s in Benalmadena (credit: Cocos and James Walsh)

Gazza revealed he had planned to watch a Malaga CF match, but had to change his plans due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Malaga’s last match ended in a 0-1 loss against Saragossa on Sunday, but their next game against Huesca has been postponed.

All Spain’s Segunda Division and La Liga matches have been called off for the next two weeks.

Gazza – who famously cried after England failed to reach the 1990 World Cup Final – now enjoys a life of public speaking.

A frequent visitor to Spain, the Geordie star revealed to the Olive Press in Benidorm last year that these events have given him his ‘buzz’ back.

During his summer break in the Costa Blanca resort, Gazza went jet skiing, horse riding and even quad biking.

“I went a bit crazy going through some trees on a quad bike, hit a boulder and backflipped over the quad,” he said.

“I was cut to bits and broke my thumb – it’s well out. Look at it.”