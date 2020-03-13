SEVERAL towns surrounding Barcelona have been cut off by authorities in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Igualada, Vilanova del Cami, Santa Margarida de Montbui and Odena have seen all entry points cut off by the Mossos d’Esquadra, effectively quarantining some 70,000 people.

There are also checkpoints monitoring who is leaving and why, with only essential or urgent justifications accepted.

Citizens are able to move within the perimeter of the town but have been asked to minimise their activity to reduce the risk of coronavirus contagion.

The regional government advised people to remain in their homes for at least 14 days, unless things clear up earlier.

The drastic measures were spurred on by an outbreak in the Hospital of Igualada which has seen 50 infected – including 30 health professionals – and three killed.

Health Minister Alba Verges reassured the towns that food supply and other products will be guaranteed, as will the provision of essential services.

Those who disobey the lockdown could face fines of up to €60,000, reported El Mundo, citing government sources.