ALL businesses in Andalucia must shut their doors in a bid to slow down the coronavirus pandemic, the regional government has ruled.

The Junta approved the mass closure following a Crisis Cabinet meeting at 7pm this evening.

It means all commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants and public parks must remain closed until further notice.

The ban will not apply to essential stores like pharmacies, supermarkets and petrol stations or emergency clinics.

It comes after the region made the unprecedented move of declaring the coronavirus emergency a ‘level 2’ threat.

The Junta itself will also partially close over the next couple of weeks.