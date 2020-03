HOUSE-BOUND Spaniards have filled empty streets with applause for the country’s medical staff.

The #AplausoSanitario challenge has filled social media with videos of streets from Madrid to Barcelona to Murcia at 10pm this evening.

It comes as coronavirus-hit regions in Spain have begun shutting bars, restaurants, business, venues, events and restricting travel.

On Monday, the government will take charge of autonomous regions and enforce a ‘state of alarm’ ordering people to stay at home.

Even when life doesn’t work out perfectly, it gives you little gifts. I was witness to #AplausoSanitario, which started at 10pm. Applauding care and health workers in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/FTNgg118HR — Jess Shanahan (@jetlbomb) March 14, 2020

Wow, this gave me the chills! Spanish people going to their balconies to applaude the heroic work hospital staff and other healthcare professionals are doing to prevent #COVID?19 from spreading ? #AplausoSanitario #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/ZRzuZP04cK — Nicolás Rodríguez (@NicoR3D) March 14, 2020