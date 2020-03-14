ALL restaurants, bars and cafes will be closed to the public from this Monday on Gibraltar Government orders.

This is the latest measure enforced by the health chiefs on the Rock after the Coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

Food will be available only to pick up for takeaway or for delivery at cooked food establishments.

The only exception to the rule will be hotels restaurants that will be open only to guests and the restaurant at Gibraltar Airport.

This measure will be taken for 21 days, after which it will be reviewed depending on the severity of the crisis.

“The purpose of this measure is to ensure that elderly members of the community do not congregate in these establishments,” said the Gibraltar Government.

“The initial period of application of this measure shall be 21 days from Monday 16th March.

“The measure will be kept under constant review.”

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi and independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon were both consulted about the decision.

Going out banned

This is the next stage of restrictions imposed by the Government after bars, restaurants and nightclubs were shut from 8pm.

“We started the process of slowing this trade down on Friday,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Now we need to shut it completely not just to avoid the spread of the virus but also to stop areas of congregation for the elderly members of our community.”

“We are doing this for a good reason and we are acting in good faith and on the basis of the best medical advice.

“We need everyone to cooperate with us to try to slow the inevitable spread of the virus so that we can best use the resources of the GHA to give the most vulnerable in our community the best possible care.”

The President of the Chamber of Commerce, Christian Hernandez, and the chairman of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, Julian Byrne, were informed of the closure.

The decision to close all catering establishments was made by the Director of Public Health and the acting Medical Director of the Gibraltar Health Authority.