THE President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, has demanded that Pedro Sanchez prohibits flights to the Balearic Islands to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Armengol pleaded with the Prime Minister to restrict citizens being able to arrive to Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza from the worst affected regions in Spain.

Making her demands via a telephone conversation yesterday night, Armengol asked that tighter controls were enforced at all three airports.

“It is not logical to ask the citizens of the Balearic Islands to stay at home if people from places like Madrid or the Basque Country enter en masse.

“I strongly urge those who want to travel during these 15 days to not come to the Balearic Islands,” said Armengol.

Taking the matter into their own hands, Armengol stated that any person who arrives to a Balearic airport from an affected area in Spain will be told that they must remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, a series of measures have been enforced across the Balearic Islands, including the closure of all places where there may be crowds.

This includes markets, museums, galleries, theatres, exhibition halls, nightclubs, youth centres, sports centres, libraries and study centres.

All restaurants and bars have also been ordered to reduce their capacity by a third and citizens are asked to stay at home.

At present, the Balearic Islands have a total of 44 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 18 new patients being diagnosed overnight.