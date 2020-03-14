THE City Council has begun works to improve Costa del Sol beaches in preparation for summer.

San Pedro Mayor, Javier Garcia, in a statement said the work on San Pedro de Alcantara waterfront will last until Tuesday and will allow 30,000 cubic meters of sand to be prepared for the beach season.

During the time of the greatest influx of tourists to the municipality, the Marbella City Council wants to ensure that the beaches are in perfect condition, although this year may see a huge decrease in visitors due to the coronavirus crisis.

General Director of the environment and beaches, Maria Victoria Martín Lomeña, explained that during the winter, “sand accumulated at the top of the beach” adding that the work will ‘condition the sand throughout the coastline achieving the right profile for the summer season.’

Lomeña explained that this has also avoided the loss of sand due to the action of the storms.

These improvements have received a municipal investment of €15,000.

