SEVEN Spain-bound aeroplane from the UK have turned around in mid-air for reasons unknown.

The U-turns are all from Jet2 flights, with destinations Alicante Airport (ALC), Malaga Airort (AGP) and Fuerteventura Airport (FUE).

The route changes were noticed by real-time air traffic tracker Flightradar24.

We are currently tracking 27 Jet2 flights. 7 of them with destination Spain have turned around and are returning to the UK.



At this point we don't know the reason. Other airlines keep flying to Spain. pic.twitter.com/FTrWpWXqrk — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 14, 2020

It comes as Spain’s Valencian Community has put a lockdown on all bars, restaurants, venues and sporting and cultural events from Saturday for 15 days.

“Flights are turning back in the air,” added Dave McQueen, owner of Alicante Transfers, one of the largest transport operators on the Costa Blanca.

“We’ve already had 350 cancellations from UK customers for the holidays booked over the next few days.

“I’ve been up all night answering 1,000s of messages. Some of our customers said they were turned away from their UK airport’s and have changed their flights.”

It comes as both EasyJet and Ryanair have announced they will waive flight change fees for customers changing travel plans over the coronavirus pandemic.

From today (13 Mar) until Tue 31 Mar, Ryanair will waive the flight change fee for customers who wish to change their travel plans due to the current Covid-19 outbreak. This policy applies to all existing and new bookings. — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 13, 2020

No other airlines have indicated the cancellation of flights from the UK to Spain.

Jet2 have not yet responded to comment.