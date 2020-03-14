SEVEN Spain-bound aeroplane from the UK have turned around in mid-air for reasons unknown.
The U-turns are all from Jet2 flights, with destinations Alicante Airport (ALC), Malaga Airort (AGP) and Fuerteventura Airport (FUE).
The route changes were noticed by real-time air traffic tracker Flightradar24.
It comes as Spain’s Valencian Community has put a lockdown on all bars, restaurants, venues and sporting and cultural events from Saturday for 15 days.
“Flights are turning back in the air,” added Dave McQueen, owner of Alicante Transfers, one of the largest transport operators on the Costa Blanca.
“We’ve already had 350 cancellations from UK customers for the holidays booked over the next few days.
“I’ve been up all night answering 1,000s of messages. Some of our customers said they were turned away from their UK airport’s and have changed their flights.”
It comes as both EasyJet and Ryanair have announced they will waive flight change fees for customers changing travel plans over the coronavirus pandemic.
No other airlines have indicated the cancellation of flights from the UK to Spain.
Jet2 have not yet responded to comment.