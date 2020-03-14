SPAIN’S world famous oranges could help to reduce obesity and heart disease, researchers have found.

A molecule in sweet oranges called ‘nobiletin’ has been found to drastically reduce obesity and even reverse its impact on the body.

Scientists from Canada’s Western University of Ontario published their findings in the Journal of Lipid Research.

Mice were fed nobiletin and kept on a low cholesterol, high fat diet during the study, which left them much thinner.

They also showed reduced levels of blood fat and insulin resistance when compared with mice on the same diet but without nobiletin.

“We continue to demonstrate that we can also intervene with nobiletin,” said Murray Huff, a professor at the Western Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.

“We have shown that in mice that already have all the negative symptoms of obesity, we can use nobelitin to reverse those symptoms and even begin to reduce plaque buildup in the arteries, known as atherosclerosis,” added the nobiletin expert of 10 years.

Huff and his team worked with the theory that nobiletin activates the pathway that controlled the body’s fat-burning for energy, and it also blocks fat manufacturing.

“Obesity and its resulting metabolic syndromes are a huge burden on our healthcare system, and we have very few interventions that have been shown to work effectively,” added Huff.