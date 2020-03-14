JET2 has cancelled all its flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities in Spain have begun drastic measures to contain te virus, with Madrid, Catalunya and the Valencian Community in lockdown.

From today, all restaurants, bars, venues and events will be closed in the Valencian Community, which includes prime destinations Benidorm and the Costa Blanca.

It comes as seven Spain-bound Jet2 flights were spotted turning around in midair earlier this morning.