THE Feria de Abril in Sevilla has been postponed over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Juan Espadas made the decision this morning with a new date yet to be confirmed, reported ABC, although the second half of September is being considered.

It is the first time the celebration has been postponed since its creation in 1847.

It is a huge blow to the regional capital, which sees an annual €830 million boost from the week-long fiesta.

Held in Los Remedios, south of the Triana district, it is the city’s biggest annual event after Semana Santa.

If the September date cannot be worked out it is possible that the Feria de Abril will not be held at all.

It comes after Semana Santa was also cancelled a couple of days ago.

The Holy Week celebrations, which brings an extra two million people to the Andalucian capital, contributes some €300 million to the local economy.

It means Sevilla alone has potentially lost more than €1 billion in event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Semana Santa has also been cancelled across the whole of Malaga province.