SPAIN will close its land borders at midnight tonight in a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

According to El Pais, only Spanish citizens will be allowed to enter the country by land.

Non-Spaniards with exceptional reasons or goods needed will also be able to enter.

The announcement has been made by Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Malarska, who said border controls will be strengthened with France and Portugal.

The announcement came shortly after the European Commission proposed banning non-essential travel to EU for 30 days, which will have to be approved tomorrow.

More to follow…