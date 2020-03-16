THE state of alarm and restrictions in Spain have left a lot of tourists with questions on what this means for them.

And so in response, Her Majesty’s Ambassador, Hugh Elliott, speaks on the latest coronavirus State of Emergency restrictions and tries to answer some of those rising questions.

An update from Ambassador Hugh Elliott on Coronavirus

HMA Hugh Elliott speaks to British tourists in Spain on the latest coronavirus State of Emergency restrictions. Our latest travel advice is available at: www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain

Geplaatst door Brits in Spain op Maandag 16 maart 2020

For the latest travel advice head to www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain

Watch here also for the ambassador’s advice on the state of alarm to all British tourists and residents in Spain.

HMA Message to British nationals living in Spain or visiting the country

In response to the introduction last night of a State of Emergency, and the restrictions that are now in place throughout the country, a message to all British tourists and residents in Spain. Further information on www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain #yomequedoencasa #imstayingathome #coronavirus. Please be aware that due to the high volume of enquries and the rapidly evolving situation regarding coronavirus, we are not able to respond to all individual questions at this time. Please follow our travel advice https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain, refer to the instructions of the local authorities and keep in touch with your airline or tour operator if you have an upcoming flight. Thank you

Geplaatst door Brits in Spain op Zondag 15 maart 2020
