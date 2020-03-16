A SIX-DAY course has been get all medical staff at St Bernard’s hospital ready to treat Coronavirus cases.

As Gibraltar braces itself for a large amount of Coronavirus cases, the Government is training medical staff from all departments.

Some 35 nurses, ambulance drivers and departmental doctors have been taught the basics of ventilation equipment and breathing problems.

The training was introduced by Sandra Gracia, Director of Nursing and the Gibraltar Ambulance Service and Professor Ian Peate, Head of the Gibraltar School of Health Studies.

BREATH OF FRESH AIR: Mechanical Ventilation Machine in GHA

“I am very impressed by the response from GHA staff who have risen to the challenge,” Peate said in a statement.

“Staff that have come from a variety of departments within the hospital have successfully completed the intensive six-day programme.”

Breathing problems

Since COVID-19 is a virus that causes breathing problems, patients who have severe symptoms would benefit from breathing machines.

The medical staff were taught skills by a specialist intensive care nurse from Northumbria University to best care for these patients.

SKILLS: GHA clinical staff upskilled

A three day course was also included and taught by a consultant in emergency medicine from the NHS Foundation Trust on anatomy, physiology and pathophysiology.

“I am extremely pleased and proud to see the commitment shown by our dedicated staff to provide the best possible care to our community,” said Paul Balban, Minister for Health and Care.

“We need to empower our valued staff effectively to be in a position to provide the highest level of care.”

Gibraltar previously had one case of the virus which has a mortality rate of 8%, with there being 175,000 cases worldwide.

The patient has since recovered and there are currently no cases of the virus present in the territory, but with the huge global spread of the pandemic, Gibraltar is preparing for the worst.