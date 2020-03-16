A LORRY has smashed through a motorway barrier at an accident blackspot and plunged onto the beach.

The incident occurred in the last half an hour on a curve of the A-7, notorious for traffic accidents.

The heavy goods vehicle overturned after tearing through the barrier as it was driving through La Cala de Mijas.

The Guardia Civil and Bomberos have arrived on scene.

The welfare of the driver is unknown at this time.

This comes after locals called for changes on the motorway after a horror last year resulting in the driver being rushed to hospital.

More to follow…



NOTORIOUS: The bend is a blackspot for accidents