A 57-YEAR-OLD has become the first fatality in Granada due to coronavirus.

The man who has remained unnamed was one of the first confirmed cases in the province.

He had spent four days in intensive care at the Virgen de las Nieves hospital since Thursday and passed away yesterday.

It has also been confirmed by the health authorities at the hospital that the unfortunate man had respiratory problems as well.

The first cases in the province were reported on the coastal town of Almunecar, with five doctors being affected in a health centre.

All five are still at the Motril hospital being treated.

Granada has gone from being a province with no confirmed cases only a few days ago, to being third on the list of most patients in the entire of Andalucia with 60.

Only Malaga with 180 and Seville with 62 have more.