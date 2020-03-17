THE Ministry of Health has confirmed that a second person has died from coronavirus in Mallorca.

It is understood that the deceased was a man in his 60s who was receiving palliative care for cancer at Son Espases Hospital.

As his health rapidly declined, analysis confirmed that he had been infected with COVID-19.

He was transferred to the unit for infectious diseases but died a short time later.

It is not yet clear who the man contracted the virus from.

The news comes as 19 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 92, 60 of which are in Mallorca.

The first fatality was a 59-year-old woman with underlying health problems who died at Son Espases Hospital on March 12.

Son Espases Hospital are yet to make a comment on the latest death.

More to follow.