TOWNS across Axarquia are closing their doors and self quarantining as

local councils are clamping down on anyone breaking the curfew orders.

Torrox Mayor Oscar Medina has issued a stern warning against anyone breaking the rules and the local Police force has already handed out over a dozen sanctions for disobedience to authority.

In a statement made on Tuesday, Medina addressed the town’s actions towards the prevention of coronavirus.

“The informative period has ended so now corresponding fines will start

to be imposed,” it read.

Since the weekend, police forces have been patrolling the streets of the municipality’s towns, explaining to citizens of the new rules and warning of hefty fines if the rules are broken.

Figures released by the Policia Local of Rincon de la Victoria have shown that 15 fines have so far been issued there for law breakers.

While the general public are confined to their homes except for urgent and necessary journeys, the local councils and cleaning teams have been out in the streets disinfecting municipal areas and all furniture and parks.

The councillor of the environment of Velez Malaga, Antonio Ariza, explained that the town has begun using biological disinfectants to blitz urban areas and municipal centres to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Much of the region is currently under minimal services and many local

councils are scrambling to reorganise municipal organisations to minimise the economic and logistical disruption caused by the lockdown.

Among the large cuts, the provincial council has made residents aware that the refuse collection will remain uninterrupted across the 91 municipalities of Axarquia until further notice but urges residents to ensure they deposit rubbish inside the containers.