POLICE in Murcia have had to take to social media reminding citizens that fancy dress costumes are not a valid way to avoid the lock-down.

Government instructions in light of the emergency precautions allow people to leave home to walk their dog for as long as necessary.

However, one canny Murcian thought he could evade the rules by wandering the streets dressed as a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Despite being questioned by agents, he was later seen (and filmed) by a neighbour taking his rubbish out.

