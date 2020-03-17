OFFERS of a dog have begun popping up on Spanish online marketplaces as the coronavirus quarantine measures enter their third day of effect.

Adverts seen on MilAnuncios.com include a podenco in Valencia, charging €25 for a ‘walk’.

“Podenco for rent for walking or running during the quarantine to avoid getting fined,” the offer reads.

It comes as a royal decree approved last Saturday night has severely restricted freedom of movement in Spain.

Residents must stay indoors, only leaving home – one per car – for food, medicines, medical assistance, essential work, caring for loved ones or other justifiable activity.

Workers require certification authorising the necessity of their travel.

Anyone breaking the rules can be fined anything from €100 to €600,000 depending on the category of their disobedience.

The government has assured residents they may walk their pets, so long as they observe social distancing measures such as keeping 1m apart from other members of the public.

MilAnuncios.com has said they will not permit the renting out of pets, allowing residents to ‘laugh off’ the coronavirus restrictions, according to La Vanguardia.

“From Milanuncios we are not allowing this type of service to be offered on our platform, so we are eliminating all the ads that appear in this regard.”

