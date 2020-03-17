JUST as Andalucia was beginning to get used to 30°C temperatures and clear blue skies, winter has returned in full force.

Strong winds and snow have battered areas at higher altitude in Ronda

and Madrid.

Pictures circulated today of early morning traffic grinding to a halt on the Ronda to San Pedro section of the A-397 thanks to a thick blanket of snow.

Pictures from the Ayuntamiento de Casares show the snowfall across the Sierra de Ronda and the Sierra de Bermeja

Guardia Civil officers are warning drivers still travelling despite the lock down to take care when passing through the area but conditions are expected to become clear by the end of the day.

Heavy snowfall landed overnight on stretches of the Ronda to San Pedro section of the A-397

The rapid change in weather has swept across the country, with areas above 700 metres being issued a weather warning of severe gales, possible snow and heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The MeteoGib Facebook page has also warned coastal areas that high swells and strong currents will hit the south west Andalucia for the next 12 – 18 hours.

The turbulent weather is sure to be a blessing for parts of the country as the whole population is currently under quarantine and isolated in their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Time to get the kettle on we think.