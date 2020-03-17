A 20-YEAR-OLD has died from coronavirus in Malaga.

The young man becomes the sixth fatality in the province linked to COVID-19 and 11th in Andalucia, according to the Health Ministry.

The young man is reported to have suffered from a previous serious illness.

Recent deaths include a 91-year-old woman in Sevilla and two men, aged 57 and 80, in Granada.

Five previous deaths were recorded in Malaga, including a 70-year-old man in Benalmadena, an 82-year-old in Malaga and three others, two aged 70 and one aged 89 at the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

The number of cases continues to grow in Malaga with 278 confirmed as of today, a 43 jump on yesterday.

Some 97 are in hospitals while a further 175 are being treated at home.

In Andalucia, the number has risen by 129 cases to 683.

Meanwhile on a national level, the number has now jumped to 11,178, reported El Mundo.