THE Balearic Islands has enforced restrictions at airports and ports to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The new measures were announced by the President of the Government of the Belearic Islands, Francina Armengol.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Armengol explained that each airport will only allow one flight to land from any of the affected regions in Spain per day.

This includes Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

Inter-island flights will be also be limited to one per day, with private jets and air taxis being strictly prohibited from landing.

ORDERS: President Francina Armengol speaking at a press conference this afternoon.

In addition, boats will not be allowed to dock at any of the ports in Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, with the exception of vessels carrying goods.

“The islands will be practically closed, but the supply of goods will be guaranteed,” said Armengol.

These tight restrictions will come into force today.

The Government has also laid down a series of preventive measures at the islands’ airports to ensure citizens follow the state of alarm decree.

This will include the screening of passengers who will be asked to complete a questionnaire to ensure that they are in good health and to detect any possible cases of coronavirus.

SILENCE: Ibiza airport yesterday evening.

Armengol had previously pleaded with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to cancel all flights to the Balearic Islands from any affected regions, a demand which has not been met in its entirety.

Furthermore, tourists who are on any of the islands have been asked to return to their country of origin as soon as possible, with a ministerial decree ordering the closure of all hotels by Wednesday.

The Government has indicated that some 25,000 international and national tourists still need to be repatriated.

Meanwhile, 19 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 92.

Breaking down the number of infections by island, 65 are in Mallorca, six are in Menorca and two are in Ibiza.