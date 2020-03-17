TWO rockets have hit a base in Iraq that houses the highest number of Spanish troops.

Besmaya is stationed 50 kilometres south of Baghdad and houses 350 Spaniards, a number that represents two-thirds of Spanish soldiers in the Middle Eastern country.

The affected did not only include soldiers, but legionaries and members of the Guardia Civil as well.

Spanish personnel are there as part of NATO’s commitment to help train the Iraqi security forces.

The US blame Hezbollah for this attack, as a form of retaliation for the death of Qasem Soleimani in January.

There are three other bases that house the remaining 240 Spanish troops in Iraq.

One of these bases is Taji, which houses 80 Spaniards, who last week escaped unscathed from a much more serious attack which left Brits and Americans dead.

The Iraqi parliament is also pushing for NATO’s departure from the country due to this resurgence in hostilities with the Iranians.