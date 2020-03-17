THE Olive Press will be distributing as normally as we can this week.

Our five regional newspapers are going to print as they always do – never a day late in 14 years – and we will service as large an area as our team of loyal and hard-working distributors are able to.

Brimming with the latest news on the coronavirus spread, we will also have plenty of features on what to do while stuck at home for two weeks and some ideas on how to avoid it.

Despite many usual drops being forcibly shut due to the spread of the virus, we will be doubling and tripling numbers at the other key drops that remain open.

This includes dozens of supermarkets, petrol stations and many other businesses that are able to stay open during the massive and growing crisis.

It also includes hire car businesses, hotels and some newspaper kiosks, as well as various other local businesses.

And to ensure you don’t miss your favourite local paper – if all else fails – make sure you visit our website where we will have the print edition online as a digital edition within hours of it being out on the streets.

The distribution spots where we can almost guarantee you will find it include:

In the Costa Blanca south, the many Consum and Dialprix supermarkets we distribute to, as well as Supercor in Orihuela Playa and Mas y Mas in Rojales, Quesada and San Miguel.

Carrefour in Denia and Gandia, Consum in Denia, Calpe, Javea and Benissa and, of course Iceland in Javea.

In Moraira, both Pepe le Sals, as well as Mendoza in Albir and Alfas.

In LaNucia-Dia Prix, in Orba the British Supermarket

And in Javea the English Supermarket.

PLS NOTE SOME DROPS MAY BE ON FRIDAY DUE TO THURSDAY’S BANK HOLIDAY.

On the Costa del Sol you will be able to pick up copies at all the Overseas (Iceland) supermarkets, as well as many Supersols, Aliproxes and Lidls.

You will also find it at Besko Supermarket and Liam’s butchers in Benavista, as well as the Supermercado mini market and Los Porches in Benalmadena.

Maskom and Fata Food and Spainsburys should be open in Fuengirola, as well as the Minimarket in the port and Maxi Market in Torreblanca.

In Marbella, look out at BP, Iceland, the Scandinavian supermarket in Las Chapas and Shell in Puerto Banus, while in Cabopino, Dona Lola supermarket and in Riviera La Terraza supermarket should have it.

In Casares at the petrol station and in Manilva and Sabininillas to be confirmed.

In the Axarquia good bets are Arkwrights in Puente de Don Manuel, Russels in Torrox Costa and Iranzo in Nerja.

In the Guadalhorce Valley, Buyrite in Coin, Dia in Alozaina and Maskom in Pizarra are good bets.

In Motril, Alcampo is a good bet, as is Coviran in Rio Gordo.

Happy hunting.

Please contact us at distribution@theolivepress.es or call 951273575 if you find they are missing or you know another really good drop that accepts other free newspapers and there is space…and they are open!