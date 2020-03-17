A GROUP of Chinese residents in Cordoba have become the local heroes after donating hundreds of face masks to Cordoba’s Reina Sofia hospital which has seen stock diminish in the last couple of weeks.

In the midst of a world crisis which doesn’t distinguish between race, boarder or religion, a group of Chinese citizens who run several establishments in Cordoba, have supplied Covid-19 prevention material to the Reina Sofia University Hospital and the Cordoba Polica Nacional.

In order to gather this material, the Chinese citizens raised money between them and drove to Malaga to purchase the medical products from other colleagues in the province.

These individuals, residents in Cordoba, then returned, having previously notified Cordoba City Council.

The boxes have been collected by police and distributed to the corresponding hospital and police departments which are in need of masks.

CORDOBA: Police Station

The gesture has been praised by the Mayor of Cordoba, Jose Maria Bellido, who publicly thanked the Chinese community on Twitter:

My most sincere thanks to the Chinese community in #CórdobaEsp for their total disposition and collaboration, from the very first moment, for the supply of prevention material against #coronavirus. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. #ThisVirusLet’s stop it together.

?Mi más sincero agradecimiento a la comunidad china en #CórdobaEsp por su total disposición y colaboración, desde el primer momento, para el suministro de material de prevención contra el #coronavirus. Gracias de todo corazón. #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/FtHJqACPg5 — José Maria Bellido (@jmbellidoroche) March 15, 2020

The act comes as the total number of infected cases in Cordoba rises to 68, 18 of which are in hospitalised.

Andalucia has already registered 683 positive results and 12 deaths. Malaga has 42.42% of the cases in Andalucia.